The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals remained undefeated on the year with a 31-23 victory over Tyler Saturday.
The game was Family Daily at Bruce Field as TVCC is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
TVCC returns home to Bruce Field Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Cisco College Wranglers.
Here is the scoring summary from Saturday's contest against the Tyler Junior College Apaches..
TVCC (1Q 9:13): Bronson McClelland 11-yard pass to Kordell David. Jack Gaster kick good. -- 7-0
TYLER (1Q 3:31): Matthew O'Brien 21-yard field goal. -- 7-3
TVCC (1Q 1:44): Cameron Collier 7-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 14-3
TYLER (2Q 4:35): Matthew O'Brien 29-yard field goal. -- 14-6
TYLER (2Q 0:32): General Booty 10-yard pass to Kelly Akharaiyi. Matthew O'Brien kick good. -- 14-13
TYLER (3Q 13:09): Matthew O'Brien 25-yard field goal. -- 16-14
TVCC (3Q 8:10): Jake Gaster 25-yard field goal. -- 17-16
TVCC (4Q 14:38): Bronson McClelland 4-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 24-16
TVCC (4Q 11:41): Bronson McClelland 80-yard pass from Kordell David. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 31-16
TYLER (4Q 4:37): General Booty 27-yard pass to Kelly Akharaiyi. Matthew O'Brien kick good. 31-23.
