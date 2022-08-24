Snow College gets a visit from the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals Thursday in a stern test for the Cardinals. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
Snow, from Ephriam, Utah, enters the season with a No.5 ranking in the NJCAA Division 1 poll.
The Cards didn't crack the Top 15, but did show up among the others receiving votes.
Ephriam is situated near the center of Utah, at an elevation of 5,611 feet.
Snow has been on the upswing the past couple of seasons. They lost the semifinal NJCAA playoff game last year against Iowa Western, 30-29 in overtime and finished the season ranked No. 4.
As the season progresses, TVCC will meet three teams from their own Southwestern conference ranked in the pre-season Top 15.
New Mexico Military Institute is ranked No.1, picking up nine of the 12 first place votes. Kilgore is ranked ninth in the poll, while Navarro is pegged 13th. Tyler joins TVCC among the teams that received votes, but missed the Top 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.