The No. 7-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are ready for their home opener Thursday at Bruce Field.
The Cardinals welcome in Rezolution Prep for a non-conference contest at 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Field after two impressive road victories to open the year.
The last time the Cardinals played at Bruce Field was a 26-24 regional semifinals loss to Navarro on Nov. 2, 2019.
“It will be good to be back on our home field,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “We scheduled this thing back on a Thursday night hoping we could get a different group of people out on a Thursday night and we will see how it turns out.”
The Cardinals (2-0 overall, 2-0 in conference) beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 29-10, and Tyler Junior College 42-10 Saturday.
“I have been very impressed with the guys so far this year,” Poteete said.
The Cardinals are led at quarterback by Matt Morrissey and Tucker Yarbrough.
Morrissey is 30-of-48 for 315 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 13 carries for 47 yards and a team leading two touchdowns. Yarbrough is 4-of-6 for 49 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Jordan Davis has led the way with four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown to open the season. He is also 2-for-2 passing for seven yards.
“Davis is our starter at the Z-receiver and has made some big time catches and done a good job,” Poteete said.
Offensively, TVCC has had seven players receive touches in the rushing department led by sophomore running back Andrew Henry with 20 carries for 80 yards.
Cordrick Dunn is second with 20 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.
A big highlight in the first two games has been the Cardinals defense under defensive coordinator Will Reed.
TVCC has allowed just 10 points per contest in the first two games led by sophomore linebacker Jaeden Ward with 28 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Linebacker Jacob Berry and defensive lineman Deundre Blanton are tied for second with 14 tackles. Berry has one sack and one tackle for loss, while Blanton has been credited with a half a sack and two tackles for loss for the Cardinals.
“The defense has played really well and done a great job,” Poteete said. “They have held teams to field goal attempts in the first two games.”
Poteete said for the Cardinals to improve to 3-0 overall, they will need to make sure to play with more consistency. “I don’t know if we ever know really,” Poteete said about Rezolution Prep. “I expect them to be better than they were in 2019. They have a defensive end that plays really good. We have to work on us and make sure we get better.”
NOTES: The last meeting between the Cardinals and Rezolution Prep was a 70-7 Homecoming victory Oct. 12, 2019 ... The Cardinals remaining schedule has them at Cisco April 15, followed by a home game against New Mexico Military Institute April 24 at 1 p.m. for the first of two home games. They will face Blinn May 1 at 1 p.m. to wrap up the homestand, then travel to Corsicana to face the Navarro Bulldogs May 8 at 1 p.m. They wrap the eight-game regular season May 15 at home against the Kilgore Bulldogs at 3 p.m.
