High school football's regular season is about to reach its conclusion in the upcoming weeks and playoffs will soon be underway. Another reason to be excited for the fall semester is the beginning of basketball and hearing the sound of sneakers on hardwood floors.
Trinity Valley Community College's two basketball squads are ready for another season of excitement and they look to build off from their usual trips to the NJCAA Tournaments this past spring.
The women's team, led by Gerald Ewing, is continuing their search for the ninth national championship in school history and first since 2014. They finished the season as national semifinalists after falling to eventual champion Gulf Coast State in the fourth round, 77-67.
The men's team, led by Guy Furr, looks for another deep run in Hutchinson. They won the Region XIV Championship with a 87-67 rout of rival Navarro and bowed out in the second round of the national tournament with an 82-75 loss to South Plains.
Both teams welcome in fresh new faces, but based on the school's historic postseason success, Furr and Ewing should have no problem easing them into the tradition that is Cardinal basketball.
Returning to lead the women's team is last year's leading scorer in sophomore Curtessia Dean. Dean led the squad with 17.6 points per game, was fourth in shooting with 43.6 percent and shot 36.9 percent from the three.
Sophomore and hometown kid Gary Lyons returns for the men's team.
Lyons stepped up late last season to evolve into a major role player during their push for the postseason.
He shot 48.4 percent from the field and averaged five points per game.
Look for another season of some high-flying TVCC basketball as both teams will continue to make some noise this postseason.
The men's season tips off on Saturday, Nov. 2 at home against the Texas Riders at 7 p.m. while the women's team begins at home as well on Monday, Nov. 4 against Southern University at 5:30 p.m.
