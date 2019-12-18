It's already Christmas break for the Trinity Valley basketball teams: the Cardinals and the third-ranked undefeated Lady Cardinals.
The Cardinals are 8-4 and 3-0 in Region XIV play and have won two straight against Jacksonville and Victoria while the Lady Cards are 13-0 and 3-0 in Region XIV play as well, including wins against Jacksonville, Angelina and Blinn. Since the 2009-10 season, this is the only season of the decade with single-digit wins at the break for the Cardinals while the Lady Cards have double-digit wins at the break every year since.
The men's team is led by freshman guard Dashawn Davis with 17.8 points a game while the women's team is led by All-American sophomore guard Curtessia Dean and her 17.7 points.
Other statistical leaders are Joe Thompson (9.8) and Asia Strong (8.9) in rebounds, Davis (6.7) and Ta'Niya Jackson (4.7) in assists, Davis (3.3) and Kaye Clark (3.1) in steals and Tydan Archibald (73.7%) and Mekayla Furman (85%) in shooting percentage.
The Cardinals return on Dec. 30 to host the Houston Gladiators while the Lady Cardinals are back on Jan. 1 and 2 to play Copiah-Lincoln and New Mexico in Shreveport for the Bossier Classic.
