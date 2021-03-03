TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans come into this weekend’s regional tournament as one of the final two teams in Henderson County playing basketball.
The No. 22-ranked Trinidad Trojans face No. 9-ranked San Perlita Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove High School.
“We had to get on the map and was looking all over the place for them,” Martin said. “You go down and then see Matamoras, Mexico and they are not to far north of that. Having to get film on them I thought would be hard but it was actually pretty easy. They are a different part of the country and they are good players and a solid team.”
Martin said his message to the guys heading into the regional semifinals is simple.
“There is no reason to be scared now because we have gotten through the tough part,” Martin said. “The tough part is getting to the regional tournament and once you get there you can see state. A lot of great teams get upset in the first rounds. We are still not very highly ranked and coming in as the underdog and we can take this thing to the Alamodome.”
Martin said the Trojans need to be prepared for a San Perlita team that averages 72.1 points per game this season.
“They got a lot of good shooters and there is really no range with them,” Martin said. “They got two players who were MVP of the district in the overall MVP and the Offensive MVP so we know what type of players they are. We got them on height advantage so we need to take advantage of that.”
The Trojans (16-5) consists of three seniors in Demajeigh Hampton, Braydon Dickey and Clayton Pierce, juniors Umonte Grant, Julius Stevenson and Colton Clark, sophomores Kwon Womack, Montez Shofner, Gauge Carmon and Chris Ayala and freshman Elijah Satcher.
The other contest has No. 18-ranked Neches Tigers against No. 3-ranked Rocksprings Angoras. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.
The Class A, Region III final is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. back at Copperas Cove High School.
“This is unbelievable because I didn’t know I was going to be in the regional tournament when I was in elementary,” Grant said. “I like being the underdog because you can show them how underdogs work. We can do what they think we can’t do. We can feed off of each other because I am the hype man for the team.”
Dickey said getting ready for the regional tournament as the lowest ranked team in the field is motivation for him and his brothers on the court.
“To be honest, I don’t think we are coming in as the underdog because throughout the season we have dominated the season,” Dickey said. “In the playoffs, we have had nail biters but come out on top the whole time. I love this and beating all the bigger schools and showing them how good we can be. Of course, we are thinking about state but we take it one game at a time and move on to the next.”
With a chance to play three more games to reach the state final, Martin said this team is a special group and will hopefully let him live out his dream.
“It has always been a dream to coach in one of these state games,” Martin said. “I have been at the quarterfinal game six times and have not going to the regional tournament. You guys can be the team to take me, so it has taken me 27 years to get it so that goes with life. You have to be willing to take defeats before you can relish the victories.”
Martin said a big part of this week will go through Stevenson and Hampton offensively. He is also relying on role players to get them to the state semifinals.
“Stevenson hit 36 in the Leggett game and 36 in the Oglesby game, while Hampton had 26 against Oglesby and 29 against Leggett,” Martin said. “The other guys need to step up and chip in when we get the open shots. We need Dickey, Grant, Shofner and Womack to step up and hit some shots to open up the inside.”
Stevenson said his approach is to take things one game as a time and help Hampton when the chances come on the inside.
“My mindset is whenever I got into a game I don’t think about if they are ranked or if they went to state four-or-five years in a row,” Stevenson said. “I go in thinking that we can hang with people because nobody has talent like we do. With COVID a lot of stuff has changed with the warmups, weather has been acting funny with not having practices and dealing with it pretty well.”
Martin said even with the challenges of the year with COVID and weather related breaks, he is proud of where his team is at heading into this weekend.
“It has been a crazy year. We went through district and we got quarantined twice so that set us back,” Martin said. “We had to play four games in four nights, and that was tough on us. We came through that at 4-0 and been rolling ever since. Then the snow hit and we were out again and these guys have stuck together and played good. We are playing good ball at the right time. I like the underdog role because I have been there as a player and as a coach.”
