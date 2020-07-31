Trinidad predicted to win district title in Class 10-A, Division II
By Joe Elerson
Sports Writer
With a No. 16 ranking in Division II by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, the Trinidad Trojans have a new coach and big expectations for the 2020 football season.
Head coach Aaron Colvin, who is a Trinidad alumnus and member of the 1998 state championship football team takes over for Chad Satcher who has moved to administration.
“Coach Satcher is going to be somebody for me to fall back on,” Colvin said. “We have talked several times, and he has gave me some ins and outs on what I should do and what I shouldn't do. I can't ask for a better transition from not coaching to coming into coaching.”
The Trojans are in District 10-A, Division II with the Fannindel Falcons, Foresturg Longhorns and Gold-Burg Bears.
“My expectations are to win a district championship, and my ultimate goal is a state championship,” Colvin said. “We can make a run and go deep if these kids come together and play like they should.”
He said the Longhorns and Bears are two teams he has to learn more about during the upcoming season.
“They are new for us but not necessarily in six man, Colvin said. “They have been around and I have watched quite a bit of film on them. Fannindel is going to be a good team, and Gold-burg is growing along with Forestburg. They are going to be some good teams.”
The biggest preparation for the Trojans this year will come during the non-district schedule.
“I am pretty excited about it since we are playing Bynum and Penolope. Those are teams I played when I was in school,” the coach said. “I am really excited to play Oakwood, because six-man has a rival and I don't know why I like to beat them so bad, but I really want to beat them. It is a good schedule, and we have some tough teams. I don't know anything on our homecoming game in Campbell so I will have to learn more about them.”
Two of the top players for the Trojans are running back Demajeigh Hampton and linebacker Braydon Dickey. The magazine has Hampton as the preseason Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Dickey is the preseason Defensive Most Valuable Player.
In his junior season, Hampton had 918 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, while Dickey recorded 105 tackles during his junior campaign.
The magazine said the playoff teams out of the district is Trinidad and Fannindel. Class A only takes two teams to the state playoffs.
For more on the Trinidad Trojans, check out Fanfare around Aug. 27 for all of the insight into the upcoming season.
NOTE:The 61st edition of Texas Football, featuring SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, is on sale at book stores, mass merchandisers and supermarkets throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.