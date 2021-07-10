A coaching change out in Trinidad has the Trojans looking to get back to the playoffs in a tough District 10-A, Division II.
Following the departure of coach Aaron Colvin in the fall, Mike Warren takes over a team looking to make waves this season.
Of the four teams in the district, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine said the playoff teams out of the district are No. 11-ranked Ladonia Fannindel and Bowie Gold-Burg. Class A only takes two teams to the state playoffs.
For the Trojans, coach Warren see the return of four lettermen after losing three in the fall. He has four offensive and three defensive starters back this year.
Returning from last year’s 4-7 bi-district finalist squad are quarterback and safety Kasey Womack, center Kolby Fletcher, center and defensive end Montez Shofner, running back and defensive end Colton Clark, offensive lineman Chris Ayala, defensive end Jack Quinn and athlete Cutter Clark.
Colton Clark has been named as the preseason defensive Most Valuable Player by the magazine for the season.
For more on the Trinidad Trojans, check out Fanfare around Aug. 27 for all of the insight into the upcoming season.
