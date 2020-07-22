TRINIDAD – Chad Satcher has stepped down as coach of the Trinidad Trojans.
A health-related scare forced him to make the decision to leave after three seasons.
Aaron Colvin is set to take over as the new football coach starting in the fall. Trojans basketball coach Bo Martin will become the new athletics director.
Satcher said the administration worked hard to allow him to continue supporting the Trojans.
He will stay at Trinidad in an administrative role as the Student Services and District Testing Coordinator.
“The Trinidad administration was very supportive, and was very gracious by keeping me on board. I've always seen myself as an educator who coached,” Satcher said. “I am very blessed to have the ability to continue my career in the educational field.”
Satcher guided the Trojans to a 16-15 record in three seasons. He replaced James Massarelli, who was at the school in 2016.
Trinidad finished 2019 with a 4-7 record, as they made its 20th appearance in the state playoffs. The playoff appearance was the first since 2014.
The Trojans are in District 10-A, Division II with Bowie Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Ladonia Fanindel after realignment.
They are predicted to be the district champions, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
