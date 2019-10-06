On Friday night, the Trinidad Trojans continued their road trip out to Avalon to face the undefeated Eagles.
The Trojans took the 8-0 lead going into the second quarter, but the Eagles put up 28 and Trinidad was able to cut the lead in half with six points as Avalon led 28-14 at halftime.
Although Trinidad put together two straight quarters of 14 points apiece, the difference maker was Avalon's 24 in the third quarter as the Eagles held off the Trojans in a 52-42 shootout.
Romal Womack and Brayden Dickey combined for 7 completions on 12 attempts for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Womack (203 yards rushing) and Demajeigh Hampton (131 yards) both had 19 carries plus a touchdown and three touchdowns respectively.
Dickey led receivers with two catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojan offense combined for 448 yards on the night.
On defense, Womack led tackles with 13 while Dickey, Clayton Pierce and Hampton each had eight. Womack caught an interception.
The Trojans drop to 2-3 and return home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to host the Union Hill Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.