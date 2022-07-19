You can’t become a crackerjack bowhunter overnight, but it is possible to get handy enough with a modern archery gear to kill a white-tailed deer in pretty short order.
Translation: Finding early success in bowhunting it is not near as difficult as some might think, but it does call for a little skill and a whole lot of practice.
Get outfitted with the proper equipment and put in some time at a target range and you’ll be shooting tight groups before you know it. Find a place to hunt and follow up with some homework on scouting, stand placement, deer behavior and hunting safety and you might even get lucky and put some meat in the freezer during your first season.
If nothing else, you’ll be able to soak up some quiet time in the woods while enjoying one of oldest forms of hunting known to mankind.
Online Instruction
Those are among the primary messages the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Community Archery Team is pushing with an online archery outreach program fittingly called “Bowhunter by Fall.”
Think of it like an online crash course in bowhunting and other archery sports intended to whet the appetites of prospective archers and ultimately lure more newcomers into the field.
The program began its third year earlier this summer. It is built around an educational newsletter you can subscribe to by providing an e-mail address on the TPWD website, tpwd.texas.gov/education/archery. Anyone can join for free. You may can unsubscribe at any time.
The newsletter — sent out monthly or bi-monthly — contains all sorts of valuable pointers, videos and links to resources designed to help guide beginners though the initial start up and ultimately help them become safe, responsible and successful archers.
Wealth of Information
Those who sign up can expect to receive eight newsletters over five months through December.
The 2022 e-newsletter editions began launching in June. Three issues have gone out thus far, including an introductory issue that explains what Bowhunter by Fall is all about.
New subscribers automatically receive all of the past newsletters along with their first issue. That’s a good thing, because there is a wealth of valuable information in the bank that beginners won’t want to miss out on.
To wit:
The newsletters cover topics like hunting gear essentials, practice tips for archery training, finding a mentor, stand selection, locating hunting areas, understanding license requirements and hunter education certification. Additionally, there are tips on shot placement, field dressing game, wild game recipes as well as useful advice on accessibility and gear for adaptive audiences with special needs.
Robert Owen of Austin is ramrodding the program for TPWD. Owen is the agency’s outreach and recruitment manager. He’s in charge of rallying the troops around all sorts TPWD outreach programs aimed at attracting new recruits to the outdoors and keeping them there.
Owen says TPWD launched the Bowhunter by Fall campaign in 2020 after the pandemic brought to to a halt most in-person archery training and workshops traditionally held at local YMCA and parks/recreation facilities.
“We saw an opportunity through our partners with Archery Trade Association to utilize the demographics they had put together in regards to getting ready for hunting season,” Owen said. “It was a great opportunity to brand it with TPWD input that is specific to Texas audiences.”
Getting Off the Couch
The effort has pretty well received thus far, Owen said. Surveys gathered from 2021 subscribers gave the program high marks.
Owen said 96 percent the respondents indicated the program provided valuable assistance and perked their enthusiasm about getting involved in bowhunting, while 82 percent said the the program helped them better understand how to effectively gain access to public hunting lands. He added that 100 percent of the respondents said they plan to engage in bowhunting in 2022.
“We know that archery sports like bowhunting might seem like it has a bigger barrier of entry than firearms hunting, so we wanted to help people recognize that if you put a plan in front you and follow through with it then you can be ready when that Oct. 1 season opener rolls around,” Owen said. “It’s all about getting started — getting off the couch. It takes some people many seasons before they harvest their first deer with archery gear. But there are lots of lessons learned during that time spent in the field. If there is a better place to be than sitting in the beautiful woods and seeing the sunrise from a a deer blind I don’t know where it is.”
Leaning on Mentors
Experience has taught Owen that many potential students of bowhunting and other archery sports don’t advance beyond showing some interest because they don’t know what steps to take next.
“A guy might have a conversation with somebody else and they get fired up about going hunting, but they walk away without a clue of what to do next,” he said.” The Bowhunter by Fall initiative is designed to help people take those next steps instead of shooting a bow a few times and forgetting about it until Oct. 1 and wishing they hadn’t. It’s about continuing down the road.”
One portion of the newsletter weighs heavy on the importance of mentorship in hunter recruitment. According to Owen, many would-be hunters may never take up the sport because they don’t have anyone to plant the seed or nurture a budding interest.
“Ask any hunter how they got started and 99 percent them will say they had a mentor,” he said. “It may have been their dad, mother, grandfather or a friend. As we get more urban as people, those mentors are getting fewer and farther between.”
Good Places to Look
Owen says new hunters lacking guidance shouldn’t have to look very far to find it. Archery pro shops are great places to meet others with like interests, as are social media networks dedicated to hunting. Joining an archery club or paying a visit to a local shooting range are good options.
Archery360.com is great resource for beginning archers. In addition to a huge library of informative articles and videos, the site maintains a searchable database of archery shops. Click the "Where to Shoot” link and type in your zip code to find shops that in your area that offer that offer shooting ranges, lessons, coaching, equipment and club activities.
Another good avenue for first time adult hunters are mentored hunting workshops and hunts offered by TPWD, the Texas Wildlife Association or Texas Parks Wildlife Foundation’s Stewards of the Wild Program.
All of the hunts are are low cost and require pre-registration to be eligible for draw selection for limited number of hunts. in limited slots. You can sign up for notification of when the 2022 list of hunts comes available at tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/mentored_hunting_workshops/#hunts.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite 4u@yahoo.com.
Outdoors Briefs
Texas youths rack up national championship win
A congratulatory tip of the hat to Montgomery teens Fallon Clepper and Wyatt Ford.
The Lake Creek High School seniors teamed up to win the 12th Annual Major League Fishing High School Bass Fishing National Championship held recently on Lake Pickwick in Florence, Alabama. The co-ed team topped a field of 416 boats with a three-day total nine bass weighing 39 pounds, 9 ounces, besting second place by nearly 5 1/2 pounds.
Clepper/Ford mopped up on prizes, including $250,000 in college scholarship offers. Both anglers also also earned berths to compete as co-anglers in the 2022 Toyota Series Championship on Nov. 3-5 on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville.
Clepper, 17, made a little fishing history for her part in the win. She’s the first female angler to be part of winning a high school national championship fishing event. Her motto: Gender is no barrier in competitive bass fishing.
“I want to see more girls out here getting in it,” she said. “Just because a boy says you can’t do it doesn’t mean you can’t. Just keep after them.”
