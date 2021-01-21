Every year in January, cowboys and cowgirls ride and rope at the traditional Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa. It’s part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit. This year, the 2021 rodeo's main shows were conducted on Jan. 8-9 and on Jan. 13-16.
The Odessa rodeo traditionally draws an array of accomplished competitors. And this year was no exception.
For example, three-time PRCA world champion Will Lowe tied for first in the bareback riding title race with a score of 85.5 aboard a bronc named Buttercup, which is owned by Beutler & Son Rodeo Co. Lowe, a 15-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, shared the title with Alberta cowboy Mike Solberg who had an 85.5 aboard Beutler & Son’s Black Kat.
Defending world all-around champion Stetson Wright clinched the saddle bronc riding title with an 86 aboard Yellow Fizz, owned by the Andrews Rodeo Co. Wright also tied for sixth in bull riding with an 82.5.
Former National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves clinched the team roping title with a two-run time of 8.8 seconds. Former NFR qualifier Josh Frost clinched the bull riding title with an 86.5 aboard Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Ring Master.
Will Lummus, another former NFR qualifier, clinched the steer wrestling title with a 4.0. Former Wrangler NFR qualifier Ivy Saebens paced the barrel racing field with a 14.01.
Catfish Brown clinched the tie-down roping title with a 7.3. According to the PRCA, Brown’s 7.3 tied the Odessa rodeo record that was set by Randall Carlisle in 2010.
Zack Jongbloed, a Louisiana cowboy, snared the all-around title. He earned $7,547 in tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Steer roping in Andrews
The 2021 Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo’s steer roping competition was conducted in Andrews on Jan. 10 at the Andrews County Expo (ACE Arena).
And that worked out great for 17-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier Vin Fisher Jr., who is from Andrews. He finished second in the Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo’s steer roping title race.
“I was super excited, especially because it was a lot of money to rope for and it was in your hometown,” Fisher said. “I won over $5,000 that day, so it was a good day.”
All in all, Fisher pocketed $5,201. He said he was elated because the opportunities to compete for that kind of money in steer roping on the PRCA circuit are sparse.
When he competed in the Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo, Fisher had not roped in a PRCA event in about two months. The last time the PRCA had held a steer roping competition was Nov. 7 and that was the National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kansas.
“Our steer roping Finals was pretty early this year because it was the first weekend in November,” Fisher said. “And so after it’s over, you’ve got two months until Odessa (in Andrews). That’s the longest break we’ll see all year.”
After Fisher competed in the November National Finals Steer Roping, the January Sandhills Stock Show Rodeo’s competition in Andrews was the next PRCA event to prepare for.
“This sounds funny, but you probably practice harder for Odessa (in Andrews) than you do the National Finals because you rodeo all year and then you go to the National Finals Steer Roping and then you take a long break,” he said. “Every time you’re roping, where do you think about going to next? Odessa! Odessa!”
As he competed in Andrews, he won the second round with a time of 9.6 seconds. He tied for third in the third round with another 9.6. In the average/aggregate race, he earned the second place finish overall with a three-run time of 32.4, 1.2 seconds behind champion Cole Patterson.
Fisher praised cattle supplier Bobby Joe Hill for bringing in outstanding steers for competitors to rope during the event in Andrews.
“Those steers were phenomenal,” Fisher said. “It made for a tough, tough roping.”
PBR update
The Professional Bull Riders kicked off its 2021 Unleash The Beast (top tier) tour on Jan. 16-17 in Ocala, Florida.
The Ocala show was comprised of two one-day competitions. Each day, a champion was crowned on the basis of world championship points earned from a 30-man long round and a 12-man final round.
Mauricio Moreira, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, won the Jan. 16 show with 130 points. Junior Patrik Souza, a Brazilian who is from Boyd, won the Jan. 17 show with 109 points and pocketed $9,083.
The 130 points that Moreira earned on Jan. 16 was the highest of all competitors throughout the two days, giving him the overall event title. His total earnings during the Jan. 16-17 event were $23,150.
According to pbr.com, two former world champion riders were injured during the Jan. 16 performance. They were Jess Lockwood, who won world titles in 2017 and 2019, and 2020 world champion Jose Vitor Leme. Lockwood, a Montana cowboy, suffered a broken jaw. Leme, a Brazilian who is from Decatur, broke his right ankle.
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has covered rodeos and horse show events for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.