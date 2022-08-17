Public lands hunters should make note of upcoming application deadlines in several categories of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s drawn hunt program.
August 15: Archery Deer, Archery Mule Deer, Javelina, Private Land Pronghorn and Pronghorn.
September 1: E-Postcard Archery Deer, E-Postcard Dove, E-Postcard Squirrel, E-Postcard Teal, NWR Archery Deer, NWR Upland Game, Private Land Deer Antlerless/Spike, Private Land Deer Either Sex, Youth Only Gun Deer Either Sex.
September 15: E-Postcard Multi Species, E-Postcard Quail, E-Postcard Youth Archery Deer, E-Postcard Youth Deer, Gun Deer Antlerless/Spike, Gun Deer Either Sex, Gun Deer Management, NWR General Deer, USFS Antlerless Deer Permit Adult, USFS Antlerless Deer Permit Youth, Youth Only Gun Deer Antlerless/Spike, Youth Only Gun Deer Management and
Youth Only Javelina.
Additional deadlines fall on Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Nov. 1.
Around 10,000 permits are up for grabs in 62 different categories this year. It costs $3-$10 to apply for most of the hunts, but some are free. Additional permit fees are charged to adult participants on most special permit hunts. The hunt fees range from $80 to 130, depending on the duration of the hunt.
There are no fees for private lands hunts, guided packages, pronghorn antelope hunts or Youth Only Special Permit hunts. E-Postcard hunts or national forest antlerless deer permits also have no fee, but adults are required to have a valid $48 public hunting permit.
You cannot apply for the same hunt twice. However, you may apply for multiple hunts within the same category. In most cases, a limited number names are allowed on a single application. If the applicant gets drawn, everyone on the application gets to attend the hunt.
Successful applicants will be decided by a random computer draw. All draws are conducted soon after application deadlines. To learn more or to get more details about drawn hunts, check out tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/.
Outdoors Briefs
Bassmaster Classic trophy renamed for BASS founder Ray Scott
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Winning the Bassmaster Classic trophy and the top prize of $300,000 that comes with it is considered the height of accomplishment among pro anglers. Think of it like winning the Super Bowl, just on a different type of field.
The hardware presented to the winner of the 2023 ‘Classic next March in Knoxville, Tenn., will be particularly special. It will be the first Bassmaster Classic troph engraved with the legendary name of Ray Scott.
Scott, who passed away in May at 88, is considered the father pro tournament fishing. He started the Bassmaster Tournament Trail in 1967 and founded the Bass Angler Sportsman Society a year later. The grass roots organization has since grown to more than 600,000 members.
Engraving Scott’s name on one of the sport’s most coveted trophies only seemed natural, according to Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO.
“Ray Scott’s passion and vision for bass fishing more than 50 years ago created not only the B.A.S.S. organization but our entire industry,” he said. “We could think of no better way to celebrate his lasting legacy than by officially naming the most iconic trophy in sport fishing — the Bassmaster Classic trophy — in his honor. It is often said that winning the Classic etches an angler’s name on the pages of bass fishing history, but it is a book that would never have been written without Ray.”
Texan Kyle Hall reels in major league pay day
Texas bass pro Kyle Hall of Granbury racked up a $137,500 pay day by winning the 10-man shootout in the final round of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit season finale held July 29 - August 1 on Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
With weights zeroed after three days, Hall weighed in 21 pounds, 6 ounces, besting Jon Canada of Helena, Ala., by single ounce to secure the first big league win of his young career.
Dakota Ebare of Brookeland was the only other Texan to advance to the shootout round. Ebare finished 3rd and won $25,000.
Hunting licenses on sale now
New Texas hunting/fishing licenses and stamp endorsements went on sale August 15.
Hunters and anglers will need a new license to hunt and fish legally after Sept. 1. All current licenses expire at midnight August. 31, except year-to-date fishing licenses.
There are plenty of licenses to choose from at a variety of price ranges. Licenses can be purchased online through the TPWD website, by phone or in person at more than 1,700 retailers across the state, including TPWD law enforcement offices.
As always, the best deal going for all-around sportsmen is the Super Combo license that sells for $68. It includes resident hunting and fishing licenses and five stamp endorsements for archery, freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, upland game birds and migratory game birds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.