Superstar Trevor Brazile of Decatur is in first place in both the 2019 and 2020 steer roping world title races on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.
Brazile, who has earned a record 24 world titles, will enter the Nov. 22-23 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kan., ranked No. 1 in the 2019 steer roping world title race with $71,845. Vin Fisher Jr., a 16-time NFSR qualifier from Andrews, is second with $59,844.
The PRCA’s regular season concluded Sept. 30 and the top 15 in each event will advance to the Dec. 5-14 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas or the 2019 NFSR at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane.
The PRCA's 2020 regular season began Oct. 1 and will conclude on Sept. 30, 2020.
During the past two weekends, world-class competitors have chipped away in their attempts toward qualifying for the 2020 NFR and the 2020 NFSR.
Brazile is off to a great start in his attempt toward qualifying for the 2020 NFSR. At the Oct. 4-6 Fort Bend County Fair Rodeo in Rosenberg, he clinched the steer roping title with a three-run time of 45.1 seconds. He earned $4,228.
At the Oct. 5-12 Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, Brazile snared the steer roping title with a two-run time of 19.6 and earned $4,108. At the Oct. 10-12 Austin County Fair and Rodeo in Bellville, Brazile tied for second in the steer roping title race with a two-run time of 21.1 and earned $2,217.
After all that, Brazile leads the PRCA's 2020 steer roping world title race with $10,552 (in the Oct. 17 standings). Jess Tierney of Hermosa, Colo., is ranked No. 2 with $7,767.
Brazile entered into semi-retirement after clinching the 2018 world all-around title and he has not traveled and competed extensively on the PRCA circuit during the past year. But he has diligently competed in steer roping competitions and could win another world title this year in that event.
Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, is another world class cowboy who is having success in both the 2019 and 2020 regular seasons. Cooper has qualified for the 2019 National Finals Steer Roping ranked No, 3 in the world title race. He has qualified for the 2019 National Finals ranked No. 4 in tie-down roping.
But Cooper also is off to a good start in his attempt to qualify for the 2020 National Finals Rodeo and the 2020 National Finals Steer Roping.
Cooper clinched the tie-down roping title at the Rosenberg rodeo with an 8.1 and earned $2,447. He also tied for first in the steer roping third round at the Oct. 3-5 Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead with a 9.6 and pocketed $1,063.
Last weekend, Cooper finished third in the steer roping second round at the Waco rodeo with a 9.4 and pocketed $1,077. He also finished third in the tie-down roping first round with a 7.7 in Waco and earned $1,498.
After all that, Cooper is ranked second in the PRCA’s 2020 world all-around title race with $7,437 (in the Oct. 17 standings) . He is ranked No. 8 in the PRCA’s 2020 world tie-down roping standings with $3,944. He also is ranked No. 13 in the 2020 steer roping title race with $3,492.
In the 2019 world standings, Cooper is ranked No. 4 in the all-around race with $136,025. He also is ranked No. 4 in the tie-down roping race with $105,592 and No. 3 in the steer roping standings with $55,846.
Askey riding tough
Jeff Askey, who lives in the Athens area, is another world class cowboy who is having success in both the 2019 and 2020 regular seasons in bull riding. Last week, Askey won a round at the Waco rodeo and earned $1,098 (that counted toward the world standings).
Askey, who also finished in the money at Oct. 3-5 Waller County Fair & Rodeo in Hempstead, is ranked No. 21 in the 2020 bull riding world standings with $1,984.
Askey also is ranked No. 13 in the PRCA’s 2019 bull riding standings with $113,694. He is scheduled to compete in the 2019 National Finals in Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.