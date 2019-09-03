The Malakoff Tigers opened their 2019 season, with plenty of high expectations, on the road at the Teague Lions on Friday night.
The explosive Tiger offense picked right up where they left off last season and took care of business against the Lions in a 40-14 blowout win.
Head coach Jamie Driskell also picked up his elusive 100th win with the school.
Darion Peace completed nine passes on fifteen attempts with three touchdowns and two interceptions on 129 yards.
He also ran for 31 yards on seven carries.
Rushing, Dedric Davis picked up 82 yards on 10 carries. Keevie Rose led the Tiger runners in touchdowns with three scores as he had 70 yards on eight rushes. Duce Hart had 71 yards on seven touches.
Andreas Garrett and Nathan Jones led receivers in catches with three apiece.
Garrett led with 53 receiving yards and he, Riggin Smith and Jay Mosley each had one touchdown.
The Tigers have their home opener this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Rains Wildcats.
