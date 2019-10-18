Tigers

The Malakoff Tigers played their first road district game in Dallas on Thursday against the A+ Academy Knights.

The Tigers had no problem against the Knights, flexing their offensive muscles and having their defense play shutout against A+ the entire night en route to a 72-0 win.

The Tigers are 6-1 and sit atop the district at 2-0.

They return home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to host the Dallas Madison Trojans for a showdown to determine first place in the district.

