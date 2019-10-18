The Malakoff Tigers played their first road district game in Dallas on Thursday against the A+ Academy Knights.
The Tigers had no problem against the Knights, flexing their offensive muscles and having their defense play shutout against A+ the entire night en route to a 72-0 win.
The Tigers are 6-1 and sit atop the district at 2-0.
They return home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to host the Dallas Madison Trojans for a showdown to determine first place in the district.
