Tigers rally past Salado in double OT

After a tough loss at home to rival Grandview a week ago, Malakoff was on the road again, this time heading down I-35 to face off with the Salado Eagles in a non-district matchup.
The Eagles kept the Tiger offense at bay for most of the night and led 14-0 in the third quarter. Malakoff rallied back with two touchdowns to tie it at 14-14 and eventually send the game into overtime. After the first OT period with a touchdown each, double overtime started even at 21-21.
The Tigers prevailed in double OT by the final score of 29-27 thanks to a touchdown plus two-point conversion.
The Tigers (2-1) host the Gladewater Bears on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in their last tuneup before 8-3A district play.
