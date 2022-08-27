The 14th season of Malakoff varsity football under coach Jamie Driskell kicked off Friday night at New London for a road matchup with the West Rusk Raiders. The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 campaign, along with a perfect 5-0 in district, in 2021 where they finished in the regional quarterfinals with a 14-12 loss to West.
In a defensive contest for most of the night, Malakoff held the 14-7 lead in the third quarter before putting together two more scores and building the lead to 28-7, which was the final, to fend off the Raiders.
Malakoff (1-0) plays their home opener on Sept. 2 when they clash with non-district rival Grandview at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers dropped their last matchup with the Zebras, 18-6, in the 2021 season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.