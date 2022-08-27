Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 38.1 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is near cresting height and should crest near or just above 38.5 feet after midnight tonight. It should then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. &&