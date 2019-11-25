It’s off to the regional semifinals for the Malakoff Tigers. Fresh off a bi-district thumping of Commerce and an impressive area showing over Jefferson, the Tigers prepare for another test in the undefeated Pottsboro Cardinals, coming in at 12-0 with playoff wins over Kemp and Sabine. The game is set for a 2 p.m. afternoon kickoff on Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
Against Jefferson, the Tigers offense continued to put up big numbers with 53 points against the Bulldogs.
Dedric Davis led Malakoff with three rushing touchdowns and Andreas Garrett caught two touchdown passes from Darion Peace.
It was a shootout, but the defense made key stops when they mattered against the Bulldog offense, including two turnovers on downs.
Pottsboro’s offense averages 48 points and their defense allows just 15.5 points per game.
The Cardinals may be tough to ground offensively, but Malakoff’s offense should have no problem continuing to shine with their weapons and keep up.
Like the last game, this afternoon showdown should come down to whoever holds the ball last and the Tiger defense should make the stops when they count.
There is a large chance of showers on Friday and if it rains at game time, look for both teams to mainly rely on their rushing attacks.
