After taking care of Commerce in the bi-district round, the Malakoff Tigers opened up another playoff journey with a bang.
Now, they prepare for an area rematch against the Jefferson Bulldogs in Gladewater at Jack Murphy Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Last year, the Tigers held off the Bulldogs for the 31-21 win during their run to the state championship.
Jefferson comes in at 9-2 with a 36-13 bi-district win over West Rusk as part of a three-game winning streak. The Bulldog offense is explosive, averaging 40 points.
Malakoff’s offense is not short of putting up points, either, averaging 53.2. The Tiger defense is superb, allowing 8.4 points a contest.
Despite the high-powered offenses, this matchup looks to be shaping up as a defensive fight and could potentially come down to whoever possesses the ball last.
The Tiger rushing game was on display against Commerce, leading the offense wih 238 yards, and could be the key to victory. Look for another big game by Duce Hart, Dedric Davis and Keevie Rose.
