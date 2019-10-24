The Malakoff Tigers are continuing to roll and showing why they are the defending 3A DI state finalists. Outside of a few departing stars, the chunk of Jamie Driskell's squad has returned and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The team is currently 6-1 and 2-0 in district. The lone loss was the highly anticipated rematch at home against Grandview and saw the Zebras take their third straight game against the Tigers in a tough 14-13 loss.
The high-flying Tiger offense, led by quarterback Darion Peace, is putting up 44 points per game while the defense is sensational, allowing only 9 points per contest. These are the kind of numbers that you come to expect from a team that competes for state, year in and year out.
Two years removed from Judd Miller's departure, the Tigers continue to play team, physical and disciplined football, which goes to show that Driskell is still the right man to lead Malakoff in his 11th season and with over 100 wins.
Before closing the regular season with a home game against Eustace and a road game at Kemp, who took district last year, Malakoff faces the biggest test of district at home against an improved Madison team Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans also come in at 2-0 in district and this game determines first place.
Madison's offense is just as explosive with 48 points a game and their defense is also allowing less than double digits with 5.8 points.
With stout defenses on both sides, this game could very likely be a low scoring affair and it could come down to whoever possesses the ball last. If the Tigers are to strike offensively, they need to do it early and often as possible to limit the amount of time the Trojans have the ball.
Malakoff is clearly on their way to another postseason, but tonight's game, like Grandview, will show us what this Tiger team is capable of.
