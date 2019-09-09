Malakoff continued their hot start to 2019 in their home opener on Friday as they had no problem against the Rains Wildcats in a 76-7 rout.
Darion Peace completed 12 of 17 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball eight times for 44 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Nathan Jones’ lone pass went for 61 yards.
Keevie Rose led rushers on 10 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns while Dedric Davis led in rushing yards with 173.
Davis and Jones both had a rushing touchdown.
The Tigers ran for a total of 403 yards.
Andreas Garrett caught four catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Rose also had a receiving touchdown.
The Tiger receivers combined for 264 yards as Malakoff’s offense put up a total of 667 yards on the Wildcats.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 and will travel to Mexia on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Blackcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.