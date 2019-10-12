The Malakoff Tigers opened their district slate with a bang as they hosted the Life Oak Cliff Lions on Friday and they took care of business against the Lions, 70-7.
Malakoff opened with the 21-0 lead after the first quarter. The Lions got on the board in the second with a touchdown, but the Tigers hung 35 points to lead 56-7 at halftime.
The Tigers put up a pair of TD's in the third quarter and the final score was 70-7 in favor of the Tigers.
Malakoff improves to 5-1 and 1-0 in district play. They resume action this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dallas A+ Academy.
