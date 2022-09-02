Tigers drop home thriller to Zebras, 21-17
Following a 28-7 road win at West Rusk to open their 2022 season, the Malakoff Tigers made their home debut on Friday night, welcoming their non-district rival Grandview Zebras to town. This was the sixth contest between the schools since 2018 as the Tigers seeked their first win against the Zebras since their 24-21 win in the 2020 playoffs.
On their first drive, the Zebras reached the Tiger 23, but Austin Massingill picked up an interception at the goal line.
After a lengthy drive that included big runs by Damien Jackson and Jason Tennyson, Malakoff settled for a 26-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez and led 3-0.
On their next drive, Grandview settled for a FG, but it turned into a fake two-point attempt and was stopped by a tackle from Doc Renberg.
With 8:43 until halftime, Tennyson took off for a 52-yard touchdown run and made it 10-0 Tigers.
The Zebras responded with Kason English’s 46-yard TD catch and trimmed it to 10-7 with 5:17.
On the ensuing Malakoff punt, English struck again with his 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, giving the Zebras their first lead at 13-10 after a missed extra point.
On Grandview’s last drive of the half, they converted a fourth down near mid-field, reached 1st and goal at Malakoff’s six and scored thanks to English’s six-yard TD catch, building the lead at halftime to 19-10 after another failed two-point attempt.
After stalling Grandview with a turnover on downs to start the second half, Malakoff marched and eventually capped it with a 21-yard TD run by Tennyson, his second score of the night, and cut it to 19-17.
With under six minutes in the third, Zack Studley’s punt was blocked into the end zone for a Grandview safety and the 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
With 8:20 left to play, the Zebras fumbled the ball at mid-field and Studley picked up the recovery to give the ball back to the Tigers.
On the drive, Studley made a big catch on a 3rd-and-long and Mike Jones converted a 4th down on a run into Grandview’s territory. However, the drive stalled at the 4:53 mark when English intercepted.
Studley came up big again as he got the sack on Ryder Hayes and recorded a third down tackle, giving Malakoff the ball back with 2:25 remaining and one timeout. Jones ran for a first down to the Zebra 37. But when the ball was spotted at the 21, JJ Castillo came up with the game-sealing interception for Grandview as the Zebras ran out the clock and defeated Malakoff by the final score of 21-17.
Malakoff (1-1) looks to bounce back as they head to Waco-Midway’s Panther Stadium to play the Salado Eagles on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
