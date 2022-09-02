Meeting in Malakoff

It was another close one Friday between the Tigers and the Zebras as Malakoff falls short against fellow state power Grandview.

Tigers drop home thriller to Zebras, 21-17

 
By Blaine Clamon
 

Following a 28-7 road win at West Rusk to open their 2022 season, the Malakoff Tigers made their home debut on Friday night, welcoming their non-district rival Grandview Zebras to town. This was the sixth contest between the schools since 2018 as the Tigers seeked their first win against the Zebras since their 24-21 win in the 2020 playoffs.

On their first drive, the Zebras reached the Tiger 23, but Austin Massingill picked up an interception at the goal line.

After a lengthy drive that included big runs by Damien Jackson and Jason Tennyson, Malakoff settled for a 26-yard field goal by Juan Gonzalez and led 3-0.

On their next drive, Grandview settled for a FG, but it turned into a fake two-point attempt and was stopped by a tackle from Doc Renberg.

With 8:43 until halftime, Tennyson took off for a 52-yard touchdown run and made it 10-0 Tigers.

The Zebras responded with Kason English’s 46-yard TD catch and trimmed it to 10-7 with 5:17.

On the ensuing Malakoff punt, English struck again with his 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, giving the Zebras their first lead at 13-10 after a missed extra point.

On Grandview’s last drive of the half, they converted a fourth down near mid-field, reached 1st and goal at Malakoff’s six and scored thanks to English’s six-yard TD catch, building the lead at halftime to 19-10 after another failed two-point attempt.

After stalling Grandview with a turnover on downs to start the second half, Malakoff marched and eventually capped it with a 21-yard TD run by Tennyson, his second score of the night, and cut it to 19-17.

With under six minutes in the third, Zack Studley’s punt was blocked into the end zone for a Grandview safety and the 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

With 8:20 left to play, the Zebras fumbled the ball at mid-field and Studley picked up the recovery to give the ball back to the Tigers. 

On the drive, Studley made a big catch on a 3rd-and-long and Mike Jones converted a 4th down on a run into Grandview’s territory. However, the drive stalled at the 4:53 mark when English intercepted.

Studley came up big again as he got the sack on Ryder Hayes and recorded a third down tackle, giving Malakoff the ball back with 2:25 remaining and one timeout. Jones ran for a first down to the Zebra 37. But when the ball was spotted at the 21, JJ Castillo came up with the game-sealing interception for Grandview as the Zebras ran out the clock and defeated Malakoff by the final score of 21-17.

Malakoff (1-1) looks to bounce back as they head to Waco-Midway’s Panther Stadium to play the Salado Eagles on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

