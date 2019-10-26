The Malakoff Tigers hosted the Dallas Madison Trojans on Friday in a battle of 2-0 district teams for sole possession of first place.
The Tigers led 14-0 after the first quarter. The Trojans put up 13 in the second quarter, but Malakoff kept the lead with their touchdown and led 21-13 at halftime.
With Malakoff pulling ahead for the 35-13 lead after the third, Madison was not done just yet as they put together 12 in the fourth, but the Tigers never looked back as they went on to win, 42-25.
The Tigers are 7-1 and undefeated in district at 3-0. They host Eustace this Friday at 7:30 p.m. for their home finale.
