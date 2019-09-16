The Malakoff Tigers got their first test of 2019 as they went to Mexia and took on the Blackcats.
Malakoff built a 17-0 lead and took it into the fourth quarter before Mexia scored two touchdowns to cut the lead 17-14. However, the Tigers would hold on to win by that final score.
Darion Peace completed nine of sixteen passes for 139 yards, including 12 rushing yards on 16 carries for a touchdown.
Dedric Davis had the other Tiger touchdown and he led rushers with 33 yards on 10 carries. Duce Hart had 20 yards on six carries and Keevie Rose had 19 on five carries.
Andreas Garrett caught six passes for 80 yards and Rose's lone catch was for 34 yards.
The Tigers remain undefeated at 3-0 and return home for the big rematch of the 3A Division I State Championship against the Grandview Zebras at 7:30 p.m. The Zebras are undefeated as well at 3-0 and are coming off of a 62-7 rout of Venus.
