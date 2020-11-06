MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers, sitting atop their district, were at home on Thursday evening for their regular season finale and homecoming/senior night, taking on their district rival Eustace Bulldogs. Malakoff received a forfeited win after Kemp cancelled the rest of their regular season due to COVID-19.
The Tigers are undefeated district champs, as they took care of business at home against the Bulldogs in a 62-0 shutout victory.
On Eustace’s opening drive, they reached Malakoff’s 28 yard line after face mask and pass interference calls against the Tigers, however, they faced 4th and 17 after Darion Peace sacked Paxton Schwartz and they turned it over on downs following an incomplete pass.
Duce Hart led the way on the Tigers’ first drive and capped it off with an eight-yard touchdown catch for the 7-0 lead with 5:51 in the first quarter.
After a 26-yard run by Hart, Jaylon Hart’s 14-yard TD catch made it 14-0.
Cade Adair’s big run set the Bulldogs at the Tiger 18, but following an offensive holding call, Zack Studley intercepted Schwartz in the end zone for a touchback.
Nathan Jones had a big touchdown catch to close the first quarter with a 21-0 lead.
To start the second quarter, Lance Robertson blocked a punt and Jay Moseley ran the ball in for the 28-0 lead.
Moseley had a 30-yard TD catch, his second of the night, and it was 35-0 with 8:10 until halftime.
Malakoff added two more first half scores, including Duce Hart’s second touchdown of the night, to lead 48-0 at the break.
The Tigers went on to pitch their fourth straight shutout in the 62-0 home win, ending the regular season with a five-game winning streak.
They did not allow an opposing touchdown in district play.
The Tigers march on to their 12th straight postseason under Jamie Driskell at 7-2 and a perfect 5-0 district mark as they await their opponent and location to be announced for the bi-district round.
