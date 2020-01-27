The Malakoff basketball teams have been on a roll, with both the boys and girls undefeated in district play with less than a month until the playoffs start.
On Friday night, they hosted the Blooming Grove Lions and Lady Lions for a doubleheader.
The Lady Tigers cruised past the Lady Lions, 71-26, while the Tigers defeated the Lions, 68-53.
The Lady Tigers (23-5; 9-0) host Eustace Tuesday at 6 p.m. and they will join the Tigers (18-5; 7-0) on Friday night at Palmer at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
