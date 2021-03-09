When the Lady Cardinal volleyball team returned home late Monday night, three straight road trips totaling 1,512 miles were behind them.
But that’s not the number that matter most. Trips to Beeville, Brenham and Wharton resulted in two wins in three matches. That’s the important number as the Region XIV Conference volleyball race heads down the backstretch.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 3-4 in conference during the road swing down south and can now better their seeding in the regional tournament April 1-3 at Cardinal Gym. If the tournament started today, they would be the No. 5 seed.
In their final match of the trip Monday, the Lady Cardinals took care of Wharton in 3-0 fashion, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.
The win gave the Lady Cardinals a sweep of Wharton on the season. At Cardinal Gym earlier this season, they took down Wharton, 3-1.
Next up for the Lady Cardinals (4-12) is 20th-ranked Tyler (7-1). Game time Thursday at Cardinal Gym is 6 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals have two road matches remaining on the schedule. Next Monday they go to Carthage to take on No. 11 Panola and then the following Monday to Corsicana to play No. 8 Navarro.
