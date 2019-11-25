The Athens Hornets’ 7th grade Maroon team started its season with a bang.
All players on the team scored, with Dwayne Minifee leading the way for the starters. This 7th grade Hornets group put on an outstanding display of teamwork and athleticism, and wowed the crowd many times in this 51-17 victory over the Wills Point Tigers.
At halftime the score was 26-0 due to the aggressive pressure driven Hornets defense. After the half, the Hornets lightened up just a bit, in the name of sportsmanship, but not much as it was obvious that every player on the team wanted to show their ability on both sides of the court.
Honorable mentions go to the entire team, but especially the starting five: Minifee, Adrian White, Jase Warren, Drayvon Russell and Rylan Epps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.