White Team — Athens Middle School's White team earned their first victory as they defeated the Fairfield Eagles 14-6. Defensively, the Hornets showed that they would swarm to the football. The defensive front limited the Eagle running attack, while the secondary prevented the Eagles from capitalizing through the air. Kash Cumby continued to do much of the heavy lifting offensively for the Hornets as he threw for 2 touchdowns. Cumby connected with Ayden Jefferson in the first half, and with under two minutes to play, he connected with Jakhi Arroyo for a 32 yard touchdown strike to put the Hornets ahead and the final score on the board.
Maroon Team — The Athens Hornets' 8th grade football team continued its winning way with another decisive win over the Fairfield Eagles, this time with a 36-0 shutout. The Hornets controlled all phases of the game from the opening kickoff until the final buzzer. Special teams played a larger role in this game, as the Hornets recovered two onside kicks by Frankie Corona. The Hornet defensive unit was impressive and demonstrated outstanding play from all positions. The Hornets proved once again that they were not shy when it came to playing physically. Ethan Vasquez had an interception for the defensive unit which allowed the offense to capitalize on good field position. Offensively, the Hornets were led by quarterback Jaxon Stiles, who threw a touchdown pass to Gage Friedrich and had an impressive 62 yard touchdown scamper. This Hornet unit is not lacking offensive weapons as Jorian Ray had two touchdowns that were both plus 50 yard receptions. Gage Friedrich threw both of those passes to Jorian Ray.
