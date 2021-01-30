Sean Swank, (Caddo Lake, 16.07 pounder) Caddo Lake is the second leading producer Top 50 fish with four entries, including three in the 16-pound class. Sean Swank’s 16.07 pounder caught in 2011, pictured here, currently ranks No. 20. Interestingly, Keith Burns caught the same fish the previous year when it weighed 16.17 pounds — the No. 16 biggest Texas bass of all-time.