FORT WORTH — Texas is a stronghold for notorious bucking bulls, ranker bovines that regularly throw cowboys hat over spurs.
But when it comes to rounding up an accomplished herd of bucking broncs for a high-profile rodeo in the Lone Star State, it’s more challenging.
Historically, greater bucking horses have resided in the northwestern United States and western Canada. So, when the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo organizers upgraded their annual pro rodeo this year for the big move into the new Dickies Arena, they began looking harder for top-of-the-line bucking horses.
They found some by contracting bucking horses from the Calgary Stampede, which is well known for a string of broncs that can give a cowboy a mouthful of gritty arena dirt.
When the bigger prize money was at stake during the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament’s final round on Feb. 8, the winning scores in both the bareback and saddle bronc riding were in the elite 90s on Calgary Stampede broncs.
In bareback riding, six-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Tilden Hooper, who is from Carthage but now lives in the north Fort Worth and Saginaw area, turned in a Fort Worth PRCA rodeo record score of 91.5 aboard Calgary Stampede bronc Agent Lynx.
Hooper said he was grateful that the rodeo added the Calgary Stampede into its stable of stock contractors.
“To step up and get those guys here, that’s a huge deal,” Hooper said. “When they bring the best horses and the best cowboys and put the money up, that’s when the show’s the best.”
Hooper’s 91.5 broke the previous FWSSR record of 90 that had been shared by two world class riders. In 1973, Gary Tucker turned in a 90 and Jason Jeter of Arlington posted the same score in 2004.
Hooper earned $20,000 for making the finals winning ride and $24,580 throughout the rodeo, which used a tournament format for the first time.
In saddle bronc riding, 2019 National Finals qualifier Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, clinched the title aboard the Calgary Stampede bronc, Xena Warrior, with a rodeo record-tying score of 91. Two-time world champion Cody Wright set the original record in 2011.
Hay, who earned $23,080 during the rodeo, hails from the heart of bronc riding country and is familiar with the Calgary Stampede’s renowned rodeo livestock.
“The Calgary Stampede has some of the best horses in the whole world,” Hay said. “To be able to have Canadian contractors that have such incredible stock [at the FWSSR] is really awesome. They are constantly trying to improve this rodeo and get better horses.”
In team roping, Clay Ullery of Valleyview, Alberta, and Jake Edwards of Ocala, Florida, lassoed the title with a 4.9 during the final round. Each cowboy collected $23,200.
Ullery and Edwards earned the right to compete based on 2019 season accomplishments, but each roper faced a challenge because neither of their usual partners qualified. They learned about each other though the PRCA’s PROCOM rodeo entering system and first met on Feb. 1, just before the evening performance. They finished fourth on Feb. 1. They also finished first on Feb. 2, fourth on Feb. 6 (semifinal) and first on Feb. 8 (final).
Other winners at the $1,079,496 Fort Worth rodeo were tie-down roper Tyler Milligan (8.4 seconds); barrel racer Hailey Lockwood (16.30 seconds); bull rider Brady Portenier (90 points on J Bar J Pro Rodeo’s Little Hoot); and break-away roper Cassie Bahe (2.3 seconds).
Askey riding tough
Though Jeff Askey fell short in his attempt to finish in the money during the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo’s final round on Feb.8, the Athens area cowboy earned $3,960 from placing a couple of times during the prelims with scores of 84.5 and 86. Askey, a three-time National Finals qualifier, was ranked 21st in the PRCA world standings (released Feb. 10) with $9,928.
College rodeo update
As the result of finishing fifth in the Feb. 7-8 Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo in Athens, Sam Houston State’s men’s team is ranked third in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region 2019-2020 men’s team standings with 2,141.5 points. McNeese State is ranked No. 1 with 3,118.5 and Hill College is No. 2 with 2,838. TVCC is No. 8 with 876.
Sam Houston’s women’s team finished third at the TVCC Rodeo. SHSU is ranked third in the Southern Region standings with 845 points. McNeese State is ranked No. 1 with 2,177.83 and Texas A&M Commerce is No. 2 with 2,110.29. TVCC is No. 8 with 216.5.
The TVCC Rodeo was the sixth of 10 Southern Region shows scheduled for the 2019-2020 regular season.
