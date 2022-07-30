As the old comic strip character, Snuffy Smith, would say, "time's a-wastin."
The football season that was once looming on the horizon is now upon us. Games are a month away and practices start next week.
Usually, fans have had their Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazines in hand for a month by this date, but many have seen the arrival delayed by publishing problems. There just wasn't enough paper to crank out the 400 page bible of gridiron information for all of the subscribers by the usual time. Many had to make do with the on-line version, or not at all.
If you have your 2022 magazine in hand, you'll find it details the challenges our local high schools face this season. The Athens Hornets are slotted in one of the tougher districts around, 9-4A, Division 1, with old time foe Chapel Hill tagged as the favorite. It's hard to believe that a whole class of seniors were going into the first grade when those two teams, the Hornets and Bulldogs, staged one of the greatest games ever at Bruce Field. That 2010 games was captured by Chapel Hill, 35-31, but provided proof that that Athens team was something special. They wouldn't lose again until the fourth round of the state playoffs, exiting with and 11-3 record.
Texas Football says this year's Bulldogs finished in fourth place in their district a year ago, but stormed through Region III and came within a whisker of playing for the state title.
"The Bulldogs enter the season as the favorite, but there are plenty of worthy challengers in a loaded region."
Kilgore and Lindale are likely to be right on their heels.
This season the district will have to deal with Jacksonville, dropping down from Class 5A, with a returning load of experience. Texas. Henderson and Palestine also look well stocked entering 2022. DCTF says, "this district is 100% a meat grinder, any of the top three can beat each other on a given night and I think any of the bottom four could beat each other on a given night."
As for Athens, the magazine notes seven offensive and seven defensive starters back from the 5-5, 2021 team. Coach Zac Harrell has plenty of prospects on hand and an experienced hand at quarterback, where Ty Arroyo is a three-year, starter, who is a dual threat to run or pass.
Here's how Texas Football breaks down 9-4A.
DISTRICT PREDICTIONS
District 9-4A Division I
1. Tyler Chapel Hill
2. Kilgore
3. Lindale
4. Jacksonville
5. Henderson
6. Palestine
7. Athens
Meanwhile, Mabank is picked 5th in District 8-4A Division 1. The Panthers, who hadn't had a winning record since 2006, have finished above .500 two of the past three years. They logged a 6-4 mark last year.
Brownsboro, battling in 8-4A Division II, could well contend for post season. They're picked fourth, behind Carthage, Van and Rusk. Coach Lance Connot's team punched a playoff ticket last year, finishing 5-6. Texas Football says watch for wide reciever Gekyle Baker, who accounted for 12 touchdown catches a year ago. Quarterback Jaxyn Rogers spread the ball around for 21 touchdowns and 2,941 yards.
On Tuesday, we'll look at Henderson County's schools competing in Class 3A and below.
