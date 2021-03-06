The Texas Cardinals Minor Football team is preparing for a big event in three weeks with their first combine for the upcoming season.
Texas Cardinals General Manager Thirston Hall said the combine is set for March 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
It will start about 10 a.m. and the dance team will come that day by appointment only. They will be 18 years old with modeling and dance skills.
“The combine is a Texas Cardinals combine, but it is also a regional combine,” Hall said. “We will have teams from the Southwest Region in the Oklahoma Cowboys, The Texas Cardinals, the Louisiana Packers, the Texas Rams and The Texas Steelers. The combine should have about 250 guys show up and you can go to www.mflishere.com to sign up and pay the registration fee.”
The event will be run by Hall and his Texas Cardinals coaching staff along with David Giasco from San Antonio.
“He also has a deal with D1 out of Dallas and they are supposed to come and help us out,” Hall said. “They will be joining up with his nonprofit organization so that is a better deal. We are focused on guys who have a lot of talent that get overlooked and came out of college and couldn’t get on an NFL team. We want to focus on guys that just got out of college and still are young enough to get out there and try to play. We are looking for players who have outstanding grades in college and had a good upbringing.”
Hall said participants at the combine will still following the guidelines laid out during the global pandemic with face coverings, gloves, hand sanitizer, temperature checks and filling out waivers prior to the event.
Hall said when it comes to the drills during the event, participants will take part in normal combine drills.
“We are going to be running the L-drill, the shuffle drill, 40-yard dash, bench press, a lot of agility test with the broad jump and vertical jump. This is for the athletic side and guys who want to make the team,” Hall said. “We will have three combines with a region combine, a Texas Cardinals combine and then one more after that. The focus of the combine is to find talent and guys who want a second chance to play and looking for jobs inside the MFL.”
Hall said the Cardinals staff will be looking for local guys so they don’t have to travel far to participate in games.
“We are hoping to have guys from East and North Texas to sign up for the combine. If they want to contact me, they can be on my watch list,” Hall said. “I want this location for guys to pick from so I can give our guys a chance first. Until we can get a facility for them to stay during the course of the season, I want them to be able to travel home.”
Media and Promotions
He said details on ticket sales are continuing to be worked out and they are also working on finding investors and sponsors.
“We are working on those details and we will sell suites,” Hall said. “We are looking for investors and sponsors. We need sponsors to help with promotions and advertising. The sponsors will contact me at 903-203-2616 or by email at thirstonhall@gmail.com or deshun8309@gmail.com, which will probably be the best one to reach me at. With the investors, I have a document drawn up with plenty of perks for that and we have sponsor packages drawn up. We have that laid out for them on both sides.”
The Texas Cardinals have also partnered with KCKL radio and the Blaze out of Tyler for coverage of the team.
“We will use KCKL on days that I pick and do shows and give away tickets on the radio station,” Hall said. “The Blaze will be helping us with color commentary at the game, which is really nice. Our team photographer is going to be Mark Roberts out of Tyler. He does a lot with sports in Tyler and all of East Texas. We have a guy who is going to be streaming our games on a Youtube channel out of Houston. They will do the ones in the United States and that is good for us.”
He said with the season getting closer to starting, he feels good with where things are headed right now.
“I think this is really taking off. I think considering the Arlington City Council reaching out has been big for us,” Hall said. “I have had a lot of meetings with them and they would like to be at the combine. I will send them a special invitation and have special guests coming from other radio stations. I think TV stations are waiting to see how the season goes.”
Mask mandate being lifted
Hall said with the recent announcement by Governor Greg Abbott lifting the mask mandate, his organization will be careful in how they deal with things.
“We are going to approach it with caution,” Hall said. “I think we are going to make sure people still have face coverings and get checked at the stadium to see if they have any symptoms. We want them to practice safe distancing. We are going to have a percentage of seats that we will be selling tickets for during the games. They are working on a deal to where we can open it up, so we just want to make sure we are not liable. It is their choosing and there will be waivers for them to sign.”
For more on the league, check out www.mflishere.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.