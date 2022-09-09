Texas and Bama before Saban

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide have been on opposite poles for more than a decade now but there was a time when the two were on a pretty even perch among the top football schools.
That 37-21 Texas loss in the 2010 title game wasn't even close, then it suddenly was, then it wasn't again. Texas went into a shell after its pin-point passer Colt McCoy was injured on their opening drive. Still, they led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. Bama began pounding away behind their big line, with Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson denting the Texas defense, blowing out to a 24-6 halftime edge.
Halftime seemed to remove some of the glaze from the Longhorn's eyes and they came out in the second half to put up a fight. By the time Garrett Gilbert hit Jordon Shipley for a 28 yard score, with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter, the Horns had pulled within three.
But with the score 24-21 Bama proceeded to march to a clinching touchdown, then added another in the final minute to send Texas home disappointed.
That was the first time Alabama had humbled the Horns in their nine meetings. By prior to that one, they had locked up in some pretty tense affairs, twice in the Cotton Bowl and once in the Orange.
From the time Darrell Royal set foot on the 40 Acres in 1957, to that 2010 championship, Texas ranked fifth in the NCAA in winning percentage and Alabama, seventh. They were often near the top in the rankings and when they met on the field it made news in the world of college football.
Certainly the most important Horns-Tide game before the BCS title match was in the Orange Bowl after the 1964 season. Alabama was coached by Bear Bryant and 10-0 coming in, guided at quarterback by Joe Namath. Texas led early with Namath on the bench nursing his always wobbly knees.
But in the second half with Joe under center, Alabama rallied. Finally, with Texas leading 21-17, Bama was perched at the one-yard line, but couldn't get in. Texas finished 10-1, losing only to Arkansas.
The teams played again after the 1972 season, this time in the Cotton Bowl. Bryant brought a 10-1 Alabama team to face Texas who'd lost only to Oklahoma at the State Fair.
Texas was quarterbacked by Alan Lowry, who after an all-conference season at defensive back, had converted to quarterback the Horns for his senior season.. Late in the game, with Texas driving, Lowry was operating the Wishbone with his usual efficiency, when he slipped around the end and tiptoed down he sidelines for a touchdown.
Or maybe he stepped out of bounds. In 1972, replay was not yet used to overturn calls. The TD stood and Texas had upended the Tide 17-13.
The final Alabama-Texas Cotton Bowl followed the 1981 season. Fred Akers had taken over the Longhorns after Royal's retirement and inherited Earl Campbell to power his first team in 1977. After that, he was known for fielding outstanding defenses rather than offensive might. That 81 team lost to Arkansas and tied Houston, but still managed to win the SWC and head for New Year's Day in Dallas. Texas came in ranked 6th in the AP Poll, while Bama was placed third.
Like the 72 game, this was a defensive battle. Alabama led 10-0 going into the fourth quarter, when Texas quarterback Robert Brewer went to work. A 30-yard quarterback draw on a third and long put the Horns on the scoreboard, then an 11 play, 80-yard touchdown march put them on top with 2:05.
Brewer hit four straight passes on the drive, capped by an eight-yard Terry Orr run.
Alabama wasn't done until William Graham picked off a Tide pass at the one-yard line.
After winning those nail-biters, Texas fans expected a similar outcome in 2010, but when Colt went down, their hopes came crashing with him. And the program was soon to follow.
