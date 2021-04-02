The Lonestar Republican Club of Athens is needing golf teams for an upcoming tournament to help with the LSRC First Responder Scholarship Fund.
The club has helped with assisting the Athens community for nearly 30 years with charitable works from food bank support, delivering Christmas packages to nursing homes and registering voters and working as poll workers in every election since 1888.
The funds generated by this and future tournaments will go to deserving individuals seeking to advance their education, vocation or enterprise in First Response endeavors.
Recipients may be first responders, nurses and high school and college students or adults interested in becoming a first responder or looking to go back to school to improve their skills, according to the tournament brochure.
The tournament is scheduled for April 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. It will be a four person, 18 hole scramble format for men and women.
The cost of the tournament at the Athens Country Club is $400 for the team, which includes green fees, cart, practice balls and a box lunch.
They will begin registration at 8:30 am. with awards and prizes after play in the 19th hole.
The awards are closest to the pin, longest putt for the men and women, longest drive and closest to the line for the men and women.
They will also have optional cash and course games during the tournament where you can buy up to two extra shots on holes two and six for $5 per player.
You can also buy a drive on No. 13 to 100 yards for $25 per team, a three foot Red Ribbon putt that you can use up to three times for $25 per player and a first hole mulligan for $5 per player.
They must be purchased before play starts.
For more information on the tournament, contact Jim Shaw at (817) 602-9745 or Gaylord Walden at the Athens Country Club Pro Shop at (903) 677-3844.
