The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has announced their return to play schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
It will move the start of practices from Aug. 3rd to Sept. 8 for all fall sports teams and individual sports.
Below is the schedule of events: Week of Sept 8: Strength and conditioning only. Use of ball is allowed.
Week of Sept 14: Practices begin. Volleyball allowed to scrimmage.
Week of Sept 21: Volleyball to begin play (ACPA will play district games only). Fall soccer/football can scrimmage.
Week of Sept. 28: Fall soccer begins play. (ACPA will play district only).
The basketball season will also move it's start dates from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2. Play can begin Nov 12.
For more information, visit www.tapps.biz.
The Junior High athletics will follow the current guidelines with High School games and practices.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy is still enrolling for the 2020-21 school year
