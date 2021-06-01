Want the first T-shirt displaying the new spirit logo at Trinity Valley Community College?
If so, Thursday will be your lucky day.
Just moments after the college unveils a family of spirit logos in an 11 a.m. ceremony in the foyer of the administration building, T-shirts depicting the new Cardinal logo on the chest and first monogram logo on the sleeve will go on sale.
Cost of the T-shirts will be $20 (cash or check only) and proceeds go to the TVCC Foundation and will provide scholarships for students.
If you are unable to make it to the ceremony, T-shirts, while they last, will remain on sale in the TVCC Foundation office on the first floor of the administration building.
Over the past few months, the college has partnered with highly-acclaimed Rickabaugh Graphics to design a logo exclusive to TVCC. The project also includes a family of alternative logos that are unique to the college.
Thursday’s ceremony is scheduled to be webcast live on the college’s website (tvcc.edu), Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.