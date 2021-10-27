ADDISON — On Monday, Oct. 25 the Athens high school boys cross country team participated in the UIL Regional Meet at Lynn Creek Park in Addison.
The day was beautiful and the temperature was warm.
However, senior Micah Swann was on fire. He finished the 5K run in first place for the Region 2, 4A class with an impressive time of 16:17.58.
Junior Hardy Swann finished fourth with a time of 16:27.93. The top ten runners from the division qualify for the UIL State tournament.
They will run on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
The team consisting of seniors Micah Swann, Cashis Lee-Brown, Alvaro Rodriguez, junior Hardy Swann and sophomore's Kevin Cerrillo, Jose Vasquez and Adrain Campa finished in seventh place. There were 24 teams represented from Region 2.
“The top four teams qualified for state,” Athens coach Mark Hall said. “All the boys train extremely hard. I am very proud of each of them.”
