The next signee of the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by second-year Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hayes is the first-ever from Montenegro.
Selma Sutaj, a 5-11 outside hitter, hails from Podgorica.
“I chose TVCC because I want to come to America to see what it is like to learn in a good educational institution and what it is like to work with experienced coaches,” Sutaj said. “I want to meet new cultures, make new friends and learn language to the fullest.
“I am most excited to meet my new teammates and have the opportunity to progress and see what it is like to play at a higher level.”
“We are excited to add Selma to our fall roster,” Hayes said. “She is a well-rounded attacker who will bring strong international experience to our team.
“Selma is athletic and versatile and I know she will make an immediate impact on the program.”
