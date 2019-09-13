Blue and Gold against Blue and Gold. Brownsboro traveled to Sunnyvale Friday night to play the 9th ranked Raiders. The Air raid offense was on full display to the tune of 57-41. The Bears played hard and had a chance to keep it a touchdown game in the first half but couldn’t finish two drives deep in Raiders territory.
In the first half, the Bears scored on a two yard Marcos Molina plunge and a defensive masterpiece. Ja’tavian Sessions dislodged the ball from Raiders QB Tripp Mcada on a tremendous hit, with the ball popping into the arms of Ty McKenzie and 45 yards later the Bears had scored their second touchdown. Jorge Vicente’ tacked on both extra points.
The Raiders scored three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Mcada threw the two touchdowns to Noah Mcdill and to Max Mcada. Rushing for TD’s were Alex Luna, Obi Arinze, and Tripp Mcada. Jake Pecina converted the pat’s.
The score at halftime was 36-14 in favor of Sunnyvale.
In the second half, Tripp Mcada continued throwing touchdown passes to Will Van Vessem and another to Max Macada. The final score for Sunnyvale was the second rushing touchdown for Arinze.
The Bears countered with Dakota Harmon darting for a 13 yard touchdown. Also, Cole Williams had a dazzling 70 yard touchdown run. Plus Shayden Jennings scored from 40 yards out. Vicente’ kicked all three extra points.
On the final play of the game Harmon broke for a 64 yard touchdown.
The final score was 57-41. Both teams played hard and showed true sportsmanship.
The Bears go to West next Friday, while the Raiders will visit Glen Rose.
