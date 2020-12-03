In its first year, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is providing an avenue for athletes to make a difference at Trinity Valley Community College.
The SAAC is populated by student-athletes assembled to provide insight on the student-athlete experience at the college. Members of the committee, 2-5 representatives from each athletic team, offer input on rules, regulations, and policies that affect the student-athletes that live on campus.
“We as coaches know how amazing and special our athletes are,” said Kathleen Rodriguez, women’s athletic coordinator and co-head softball coach. “But to watch these athletes from different teams, all with different backgrounds, beliefs and stories put their heads together and collaborate to make our athletic department stronger, all while shedding a light on their individuality, strength and intelligence is a beautiful thing to watch.”
Rodriguez further explained the committee.
“Our main mission is to enhance the total student/athlete experience by promoting opportunity, protecting student/athlete welfare and fostering a positive student/athlete image,” Rodriguez said. “This committee is meant to improve the student-athletes’ overall experience.”
Rodriguez also said the SAAC is to provide student-athletes with an opportunity to shape the landscape of intercollegiate athletics here at TVCC by participating in some of the following:
· Promote communication between athletics, administration faculty and student/athletes;
· Disseminate information;
· Provide feedback and insight into athletics department, campus and community issues;
· Build a sense of community within the athletic programs involving all athletics teams;
· Solicit student-athlete responses to proposed conference and NJCAA legislation;
· Organize community service efforts;
· Create a vehicle for student-athlete representation on campus wide committees (e.g., student government, Phi Theta Kappa);
· Promote a positive student-athlete image both on campus as well as the Athens Community.
Rodriguez is joined by other members of the coaching staff in advising the committee, including Lady Cardinal volleyball coach Aleah Hayes and Lady Cardinal basketball coach Precious Ivy, both of whom were part of SAAC at their respective colleges, both as student-athletes and coaches.
