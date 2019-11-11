Eustace High School continued their excellence in running sports as the boys’ cross country team went to Round Rock this weekend and came out on top to win the UIL State Meet.
The meet was held at Old Settlers’ Park on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went up against some of the best teams that the state had to offer. In 3A, they placed first out of 16 teams and 150 individuals, with a total of 85 points, beating second place by a margin of 27.
In the 5k race, which is 3.1 miles, the average time for the team was 16 minutes and 25 seconds. Senior Dalton Page led the way as he finished second with a time of 15:43 and he earned All-State honors.
Behind him was fellow senior Jaden Lopez, who finished in 10th and ran 16:08, also earning All-State honors.
Next was sophomore Trenton Ponte, placing 18th and running a time of 16:21, along with All-State honors as well.
Other finishes included senior Colby Carpenter in 35th place with 16:46, senior John Saine with 17:08 in 58th place, senior Collin Sutton in 61st with 17:13 and junior Nate Holland in 84th with 17:30.
Congrats to the Eustace Bulldogs!
