The state champion Malakoff Tigers led the way among Henderson County area teams on the 18-3A All-District baseball team.
The Tigers had 10 players named to the first and second team led by seniors Bryson Adair as Co-Most Valuable Player, Cole Gaddis as Offensive Most Valuable Player and Jack Davis as Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Malakoff had six players named to the first-team in Riggin Smith and Nate Jones at pitcher, Wes Hustead and Erik Waldo in the infield, Alan Benhardt in the outfield and Brandon Nations as a designated hitter.
Judson Driskell was the only player named to the second team as a utility player.
Eustace had seven players named to the team in Cade Adair as Co-Defensive MVP, Chris Garcia as the Pitcher of the Year, Carlos Garcia as a first-team outfielder and Cannon Kilcrease as first-team utility.
Sam Marquez was named second-team pitcher and Ishmael Maltos and Joey Womble were named second-team infielders.
Kemp had four players named in first-team utility player Joseph Frey, second-team pitcher Brayden Gibbons, second-team infielder Daylen McIntosh and second-team catcher Josh Davis.
Here is the 18-3A All-District baseball team.
All-District Superlatives
District Co-MVP
Bryson Adair Malakoff.
Justus Revill Blooming Grove.
District Offensive MVP
Cole Gaddis Malakoff.
District Co-Defensive MVP
Jack Davis Malakoff.
Cade Adair Eustace.
Pitcher of the Year
Chris Garcia Eustace.
Newcomer of the Year
Bralen Lopez Palmer.
1st Team All District
Pitchers
Riggin Smith Malakoff.
Nate Jones Malakoff.
Hayden Bensley Palmer.
Kenny Brown Rice.
Catchers
Caden Bradshaw Scurry-Rosser.
Jackson Hoover Blooming Grove.
Infield
Wes Hustead Malakoff.
Erik Waldo Malakoff.
Cody Hayes Mildred.
Colton Nicholson Blooming Grove.
Kelton Bell Blooming Grove.
Outfield
Matthew Beacom Blooming Grove.
Houston Rodgers Blooming Grove.
Alan Benhardt Malakoff.
Carlos Garica Eustace.
Carson Selman Rice.
DH
Brandon Nations Malakoff.
Utility
Cannon Kilcrease Eustace.
Joseph Frey Kemp.
2nd Team All-District
Pitcher
Sam Marquez Eustace.
Brayden Gibbons Kemp.
Braylon Vanibuls Mildred.
Ramon Ortiz Rice.
Cable Peavy Scurry-Rosser.
Hayden Thomas Mildred.
Catcher
Josh Davis Kemp.
Wes Ewing Mildred.
Infield
Jake Osborn Palmer.
Ishmael Maltos Eustace.
Joey Womble Eustace.
Daylen McIntosh Kemp.
Christian Lopez Scurry-Rosser.
Cadan West Scurry-Rosser.
Outfield
Bryson Clark Rice.
Zach Hutchins Scurry-Rosser.
Emilio Gutierrez Scurry-Rosser.
Nick Carrizales Mildred.
Utility
Judson Driskell Malakoff.
Austin Wing Mildred.
