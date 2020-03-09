The LaPoynor Flyers participated in their regional tournament this past weekend at Burger Gym in Austin, taking on Waelder in the semifinals and Laneville in the championship game.
Against Waelder, the Flyers led 38-28 at halftime before the Wildcats used a 23-14 edge in the third to trail by one, 52-51. With LaPoynor’s 10-7 run in the fourth, they fended off Waelder, 62-58.
Against Laneville, they knocked out the Yellowjackets, 64-48, for the regional championship and are heading to the UIL state tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where they are seeking the sixth championship in program history and first since 1995.
The Flyers (33-3) will face Nazareth Thursday in the state semifinals at 8:30 a.m. If they win, the 1A championship is Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
