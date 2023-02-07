The Brownsboro Bearettes traveled north to Canton and stopped the Canton Eaglettes, Friday, in a battle between two of 16-4A’s best teams.
Brownsboro’s 43-38 win ran their streak to four straight games.
Khyra Garrett led the Bearettes with 17 points while Tiykeah McKenzie chipped in 13. Khayla Garrett 9. Michelle Lewis , 2, and Bradie Cooper, 2, also contributed to the Brownsboro cause.
The Bearettes, return home to meet Cumberland Academy on Tuesday, The defending state champions are 21-7 overall and 9-2 in district.
Van holds a one game edge over Brownsboro and Canton after an 81-26 win at Athens, Friday.
The Lady Vandals were hot from the opening buzzer with junior guard Landry Jones pouring in 31 points to key the win.
Marisisa Richardson drained five three-pointers, while scoring 25 points.
Canton visits Van on Tuesday and the Eaglettes are 26-6 and 9-2.
In District 18-3A, the Malakoff Lady Tigers went to Palmer, Friday and rolled to a 46-30 win.
After picking up their third straight win, the Lady Tigers and Palmer are locked in a second-place tie with 10-3 records. Malakoff holds the edge, by sweeping Palmer. Mildred leads the way with an 11-2 mark.
Malakoff hosts Kemp, Tuesday, in their final district game. Mildred will be at home against Eustace.
