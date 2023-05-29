Sports: Was little Stevie good? Let's go to the tape

Was little Stevie good? Let’s go to the tape.
I would venture to guess that there is more footage of some kids playing Little League ball these days than of Ted Williams in the whole career.
Back in the Splinter’s day there might be a game telecast once a week and not as many cameras on the job as in a big league broadcast these days. On the other hand at a recent game at Winchester Park in Chandler, I saw several folks recording the game on their phones. When I tried to situate myself to take pictures, I had to be aware of whether or not I was blotting out someone's view of little Stevie at the plate.
I’m sure it will be good to have those recordings in future years to relive those precious moments of childhood. However, it’s double-edged sword. Not only can you relive the moments of triumph, but pop ups and slow rollers that escaped the glove of the young fielders are archived forever, or as long as there’s a You-Tube.
In my case, you’ll just have to take my word for it, when I tell you how bad I was. You can’t Google “Rich Flowers” and get a highlight reel of my mistakes.
This column was inspired by a clip I saw on You-Tube this morning of a championship high school baseball game that was decided when a pitcher stepped on the mound with one-run lead in the bottom of the final inning. The tying run was on base, so it was important that he get the batter out and shut the door on any potential comeback.
Now, let me interject here that both teams in the picture were wearing identical, solid red uniforms. That may have contributed to the confusion that was to come. The announcer gave no explanation as to why the teams weren’t dressed in home and road attire, but it did look strange to see the batter and the catcher wearing identical suits.
Perhaps it was like a football game I broadcasted where someone got into the locker room and stole the visiting teams white jerseys. The only way I could tell the teams apart was by the emblems on the helmet. It couldn’t have been any easier for the quarterbacks trying to spot a receiver.
The pitcher in our baseball game, had only the catcher's glove to hit when he hurled his final pitch toward home plate. The umpire called a third strike as the ball dipped toward the dirt out of the catcher’s reach.
The batter, realizing the catcher hadn’t held on to the pitch, realized he was still alive and lit out toward first base. The catcher and his teammates, however, were busy celebrating the third strike and the perceived championship. As they congratulated each other, we see a solitary figure in red circling the bases.
As the runner makes the final turn, the announcer finally realizes what’s happening, just about the time one of the infielders starts pleading with his teammates to toss the ball and prevent the unthinkable from happening. Soon, the failed batter, crosses the plate with the winning run, and a new celebration begins.
I’m sure this video is destined to play as long as there is a You-Tube. Coaches everywhere will probably use it as a cautionary tale for future generations of players to not get caught up in the emotions of the game but remember what you learned in practice.
And some guy will be able to ask his grandkids, “You want to see where I scored the winning run in the championship game?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.