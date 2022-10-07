Sports: Volleyball teams in running for playoff spots

Several Henderson County volleyball teams are in position to make a run for the playoffs as the regular season reaches its final weeks.
Four teams will go to the playoffs in Class 2-3 and 4A. Three teams make it in Class A.
Brownsboro, in 16-4A is in a solid spot with a 5-2 district record, placing them in a tie for second with Van. Canton, at 6-0, leads the loop. Brownsboro defeated Mabank on Tuesday and was scheduled to come to Athens on Friday.
Mabank, has dropped to 2-5, while Athens is now 1-6.
Athens lost a marathon match to Cumberland Academy on Tuesday. Cumberland led 2-1 entering the fourth set, which wasn’t decided until Athens put the Knights away at 32-30. In the deciding set, Cumberland won 15-8.
Class 3 District has Eustace occupying second place with a 6-2 record. The Lady Dogs are one game behind Scurry Rosser. Other contenders include Mildred, 5-3, Palmer, 4-4, and Malakoff 4-4.
Kemp is still alive after winning its last two matches to improve to 3-5.
Scurry Rosser swept the season series with Eustace, winning both matches by 3-1 scores.
Kemp surprised Palmer at home on Tuesday, 3-2. Palmer won the first set 25-19, only to have Kemp even it up, winning the second by an identical score. In the deciding fifth set, Kemp took a 16-14 win.
In Class A, Cross Roads is assured a playoff spot because there are only four teams in District 21. They were set to open district play on Friday against Cayuga.
Trinidad hasn’t started Class A District 22 play yet. Three of the four schools in District will make the playoffs.
