Sports: Volleyball teams in running for playoff spots

Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE ELLIS COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR JADA WELCH, WHITE, FEMALE, 12 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 3 INCHES, 100 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES AND TRISTAN WELCH, WHITE, MALE, 7 MONTHS OLD, UNKNOWN HEIGHT, 18 POUNDS, BALD HAIR, BLUE EYES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ALETHIA TYSON, 35 YEARS OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, 5 FEET 2 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES AND SCOTT WELCH, WHITE, MALE, 43 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 9 INCHES, 200 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE ELLIS COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE AT 9 7 2 - 9 3 7 - 6 0 6 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS ELLIS COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE AT 9 7 2 - 9 3 7 - 6 0 6 0.