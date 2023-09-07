Sports: Volleyball roundup

Volleyball roundup
Athens lost in three hard fought sets to Mineola, Tuesday. The Yellowjackets pulled out of a 20-20 tie in the third to win 25-23. The Lady Hornets will be at home, Friday against Lufkin before they open District 16-4A action at Brownsboro on Tuesday
The Bearettes swept Kemp on Tuesday in front of the home crowd. They won the sets by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-12. Their first district game will be at home, Friday, against Mabank.
Cross Roads has already won over 20 games this season, but lost a close one against Wortham, Tuesday, that took five sets. Cross Roads won the first set 25-19, but the Lady Bulldogs evened it up with a 25-15 win in the second.
The Lady Cats rebounded in the third 25-13, but Wortham again evened things up with a 25-21 win in the fourth. Wortham rode their momentum to a 15-3 win in set five.
Malakoff was off, Tuesday, but the Lady Tigers open district play on Friday at Mildred.
